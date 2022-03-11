Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $26.12

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $27.44. Tata Motors shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 21,922 shares changing hands.

TTM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.