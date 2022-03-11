TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR opened at $2.54 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $97.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.