TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Short Interest Up 318.7% in February

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 318.7% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:TSPQ remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Friday. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,952,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

