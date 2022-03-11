TD Securities Lowers Shawcor (TSE:SCL) to Hold

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.50. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCL. Cormark boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

TSE SCL traded down C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$5.04. 686,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.45. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$4.24 and a twelve month high of C$7.59.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

