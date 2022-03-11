TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
TEL stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.42. 3,146,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,454. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35.
In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 404,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,314,000 after acquiring an additional 109,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.
TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.