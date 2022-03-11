TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.42. 3,146,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,454. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 404,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,314,000 after acquiring an additional 109,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.