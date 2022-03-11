TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of TE Connectivity worth $204,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.