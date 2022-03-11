Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,281.00

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001654 BTC on exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $279,929.90 and $11,281.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.43 or 0.06590114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.69 or 0.99825446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Team Heretics Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

