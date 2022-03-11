Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,665 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Team worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 883.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 109,304 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 121,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

TISI stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

