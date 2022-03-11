Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.14) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Team17 Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 846.14 ($11.09).

TM17 opened at GBX 498.25 ($6.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 382 ($5.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 870 ($11.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 672.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 716.66. The stock has a market cap of £720.57 million and a P/E ratio of 29.59.

In related news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($65,506.13). Also, insider Mark Crawford acquired 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,098.86). Insiders have bought a total of 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134 over the last ninety days.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

