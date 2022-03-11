Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $160.83

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $160.83 and traded as low as $144.42. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $146.64, with a volume of 13,715,762 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

