Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.74. 108,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

