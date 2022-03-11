Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.09

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.09 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 60956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $107.78.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

