Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.30 Price Target at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €3.30 ($3.59) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.91) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.52) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.80) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.79 ($3.04).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.42 ($2.63) on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.20 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of €2.70 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 34.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.44.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

