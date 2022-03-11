Teloscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,523.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Teloscoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $5,523.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00186273 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00027081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.53 or 0.00361054 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00054543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.