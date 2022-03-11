Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the February 13th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,562. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $8.23.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
