Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

NYSE TPX opened at $31.82 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

