Terra 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.04 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $90.73 or 0.00234129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $34.06 billion and $5.04 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000234 BTC.

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 773,250,719 coins and its circulating supply is 375,401,498 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

