Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

TRNO opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

