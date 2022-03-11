Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $41.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $797.08. 1,203,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,361,938. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $932.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $928.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.48 billion, a PE ratio of 164.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total transaction of $167,803,771.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

