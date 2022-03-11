Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.5% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Texas Instruments worth $373,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.60. 159,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827,601. The firm has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

