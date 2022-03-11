Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,343.59 and last traded at $1,341.00. Approximately 1,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 29,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,293.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,127.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,220.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 94 shares of company stock worth $107,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

