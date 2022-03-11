Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 473,588 shares.The stock last traded at $38.72 and had previously closed at $37.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

