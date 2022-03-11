The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.45

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.45 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 66,590 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.45. The company has a market capitalization of £16.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About The 600 Group (LON:SIXH)
