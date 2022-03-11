The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Equities analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) to report $18.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Shares of WTER opened at $0.79 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.03.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

