The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.79.

NYSE ALL opened at $122.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

