The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Allstate by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Allstate by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Allstate by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.77. 19,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

