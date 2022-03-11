The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. AZEK posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,007. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

