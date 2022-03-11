The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of AZEK worth $43,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 179.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AZEK by 24.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after buying an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AZEK by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,618,000 after buying an additional 976,603 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in AZEK by 604.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 745,814 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 33.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,615,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

