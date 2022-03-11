The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Up 303.2% in February

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 303.2% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.24) to GBX 4,550 ($59.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,282.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.