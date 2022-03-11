The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 523,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

