The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000.

NYSE SZC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. 3,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,092. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

