The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, an increase of 266.2% from the February 13th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
GGT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,279. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
