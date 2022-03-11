The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 172.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 176,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GDL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,611. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

