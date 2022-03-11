The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 19.6% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 0.60% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $774,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,186. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

