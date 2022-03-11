The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $550.73

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 550.73 ($7.22) and traded as low as GBX 525 ($6.88). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.94), with a volume of 188,645 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 566.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 550.73. The company has a market cap of £682.88 million and a PE ratio of -9.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 6.85 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.80. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

