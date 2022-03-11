The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MXF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 9,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Mexico Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating ) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

