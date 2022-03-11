The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 236.4% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGPYY stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.71) to GBX 880 ($11.53) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.50.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

