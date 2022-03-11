The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches Market Cap of $3.16 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and approximately $443.08 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00007207 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,944,772 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

