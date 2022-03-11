The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches Market Cap of $548.54 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $548.54 million and approximately $464,441.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00013097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00079979 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

