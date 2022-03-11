TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 123,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 408.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

