Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Up 4%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.41. 5,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,425,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several research firms have commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

