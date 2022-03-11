Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2022 – Theravance Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2022 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Theravance Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2022 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.01 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

