Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/4/2022 – Theravance Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/2/2022 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Theravance Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/24/2022 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.01 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.