Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Stock Price Up 90.5%

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) shares rose 90.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Get Theta Gold Mines alerts:

About Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.