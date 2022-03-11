Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Stock Price Up 90.5%

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) shares rose 90.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.
About Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theta Gold Mines (TGMGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.