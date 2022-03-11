Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

