Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $96.92. 4,353,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,433. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

