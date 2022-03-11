Thomasville National Bank Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2,296.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 207,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,623,000 after buying an additional 199,275 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,200,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

V traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.71. 5,431,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.77. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.