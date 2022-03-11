Thomasville National Bank Has $15.52 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $101.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,109,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,132,225. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $525.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

