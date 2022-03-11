Thomasville National Bank Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,647,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 498.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Booking by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Booking by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Booking by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,199,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,720.81.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $12.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,017.40. The stock had a trading volume of 360,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,052. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,385.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,367.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

