Thomasville National Bank Purchases 20,817 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

ENB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,026. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

