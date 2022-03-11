Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 495,868 shares.The stock last traded at $105.58 and had previously closed at $103.29.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

